Space is becoming an issue for the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DD), according to one official, prompting some consideration of the agency’s future plans.
DD Superintendent Heidi Hull touched on this topic during her regular update at Defiance County commissioners’ Monday meeting.
Hull indicated that she and the DD board may have to begin looking at options to make more room for students and services.
“... Our administrative team, our board — we’re looking at what our potential options could be at this point,” she said. “We get regular calls — I would say near daily — asking if we could take more students, and space is a consideration.
“... I think that step one might be to get some expertise from an architect just to look at our operational space and our operational needs and just tell us, ‘What does the next 10 years look like where we’re at as far as our maintenance needs, our building?’” added Hull.
Although expressing concerns about the future building needs, she cautioned that “I don’t want to paint a completely dire picture, but just to let you know where our brains are at and what I’m thinking as far as just making a rational and thoughtful decision.”
Speaking very directly, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky asked Hull, “What is the appetite of your board to go back to the voters for money for a new building?”
“We haven’t really discussed that,” responded Hull, who said the board has been “looking at various (funding) opportunities” for which the agency might quality.
But no plans for an expansion or a larger building are underway for now.
Rather, Hull is happy with the overwhelming support (79.4%) that county voters gave her agency in November in passing a 1.9-mill levy which included one difference from past years when the tax was on the ballot — changing the property tax’s status from a renewal to a continuing (permanent) levy.
“I am so grateful to our citizens — our levy passed by the highest numbers ever — and I would never want to ask for more than we need,” said Hull who became the DD superintendent in 2022. “And so I guess that’s where from my perspective I really like to assess what we need and what our options may be before I would go prematurely and ask for more money.”
According to Hull, Good Samaritan School in Defiance — which she supervises and the DD board oversees — has 36 adult students and 32 pre-school children. The DD agency also has 56 employees and is now in the process of filling a new position — human resources (HR) director.
“We have 56 employees and we don’t have HR, which is astounding,” she said.
While the hiring process is underway for this position, Hull noted that additional space provisions have been made.
“We added a wall in my office to make space for HR, but with every wall that goes up and every nook and cranny that gets added, we’re just sort of (saying), OK we’re getting close,’” she explained.
Parking also is an issue outside the Good Samaritan School/DD agency on Island Park Avenue, north of East Second Street.
Also in her report to commissioners, Hull informed them that the DD agency’s general fund ended 2022 with a balance of $6,010,608 while expenses for the year total $5,388,112.70.
And two new school buses arrived this month at a cost of $232,494.
Earlier Monday, Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter provided his weekly update to commissioners on the county highway department and landfill that he manages.
Schlatter noted that highway crews were out all last week plowing snow while negotiations with their union on a new contract were scheduled Wednesday.
On the landfill side, Schlatter noted that January will set a record for the month for intake. However, he noted that it will fall short of an all-time monthly record.
