An advocate for solar energy presented Defiance County commissioners Thursday with a recap of his firm's views in solar energy.
The brief presentation was made by Taylor Christian of Ohio Land and Liberty Coalition, Columbus, during commissioners' regular Thursday meeting.
Although Christian did not name specific projects under consideration for construction locally, he informed commissioners that his company has worked with Savion, which has proposed a solar field in the Mark Center area. A representative of Savion met with commissioners in June 2019.
At that time, Savion's Sarah Moser spoke about a $60 million investment to construct a system capable of producing 49 megawatts of power. This would require approximately 245 acres.
Not much has been heard about the proposal since then, although Savion now has established a Facebook page about the project.
After meeting with commissioners Thursday, Christian was asked about the project.
"In discussions with me they (Savion) said that they're still interested," he said. "... They are doing the Facebook page, so I guess reading between the lines, they're probably going to go for it."
Defiance County's economic development director, Jerry Hayes, told The Crescent-News Thursday that he has received indications that he may receive a proposal about a solar project from Savion to present to commissioners, Mark Township trustees and Central Local Schools. As of Thursday, he had not received any specifics.
Moser had told commissioners in June 2019 that a public hearing would be held if the project moves forward.
During his presentation Thursday, Christian told commissioners his firm is pro-private property rights and is not anti-coal, or anti-natural gas, but wants to expand Ohio's energy options and help create energy independence.
"We're by no means a very liberal organization," he said. "We're actually pretty conservative. ... we just want to see an increase in our energy portfolio in our state to give us more energy independence so that if there ever comes a time where we can't rely on maybe neighboring states to continue to put energy through lines, we have enough in Ohio that we don't have to worry about that. ... We're not anti-coal or anti-natural gas or anything like that like a lot of these environmental organizations are. We're pro-energy in general, but seeing as how renewable energy has a pretty low creation so far and a lot of potential for development, that's where our focus is."
As for solar projects, he said these can "give a boon to the local governments, as well as the farmers that lease their land, so these local governments and schools can get up to hundreds of dollars in taxes without increasing their spending." Such projects can give farmers a "pillar of stability" to counteract the vagaries of weather and crop prices, Christian said.
Asked by Commissioner Ryan Mack what Ohio Land and Liberty Coalition's objective is, Christian said: "The objective in general is to get more steel in the ground on projects. I know that Ohio's actually kind of been gaining a lot of interest from solar companies which 10, 20 years ago (was) not something that anybody would have guessed. But the technology has improved to a point where it actually is profitable now in our state."
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Senior Services Director Amy Francis for her monthly update. She reported that her agency provided 4,929 meals to the county's senior citizens in July and provided 250 transports.
