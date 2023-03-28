Discussions about next year’s total solar eclipse, a bridge closure and a historical marker for an uncovered cemetery were discussion topics at Defiance County commissioners’ Monday meeting.
Commissioners also met with a courthouse committee to discuss a new elevator for that building (see related story this page).
The solar eclipse discussion surfaced during Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter’s weekly update to commissioners when he noted the closure date (May 8) for the U.S. 127 bridge over the Maumee River south of Sherwood.
This is a potential concern for traffic during the solar eclipse event on April 24, 2024, if the bridge is not reopened. Because large numbers of people are expected to visit the area to observe the eclipse — counties such as Defiance and Paulding are among a narrow band where the eclipse will be most observable — local officials already are holding meetings to discuss the impact.
Commissioner David Kern relayed what he has learned about the matter, stating that local hotels are expected to be booked for the occasion “by next month.” Upward of “two million people” may be “flooding into the area,” he said.
On another front, Schlatter reported that the Ohio Department of Transportation held a kickoff meeting recently for the Independence Road/U.S. 24 overpass project that is being planned as part of upcoming safety enhancements in Defiance and Henry counties.
“They don’t have an updated schedule or anything like that ... but they are progressing,” he said.
Other topics noted by Schlatter included tree trimming on Scott Road and culvert replacement on Arrowsmith Road, between Ohio 49 and Rosedale Road on the county’s west end, both in anticipation of upcoming widening work, and road berm discing beginning in the northeast portion of the county.
Turning to the county landfill that he manages, Schlatter informed commissioners that “it’s been a relatively busy March,” but it’s “too early to say whether it’ll be a record (month) or not” for intake.
In another matter Monday, Defiance Public Library Director Cara Potter requested that commissioners assist financially in the establishment of a historical marker denoting a cemetery for African Americans in Highland Township.
The burial site with, perhaps, 50 graves by one estimate, was named for Archibald Worthington, a freed slave from Virginia who became a local landowner before his passing in 1895.
The library, particularly Sarah Marshall, has led an effort to document the cemetery and tell its history. This has been aided by experts such as Eric Hubbard who have studied the land where the cemetery was located — Bowman Road, just east of Ohio 15 — and is culminating with what Potter hopes will be the establishment of a state historical marker on the site.
She told commissioners Monday that a marker application to the state is being prepared, but she would like help funding the cost of the marker ($3,945) from commissioners.
Commissioner David Kern told Potter that his colleagues could have a decision about funding the request as early as their next general session on Thursday. He and the other commissioners indicated their support for the request which must be made through a formal, short application.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said the marker project might be a “perfect fit” for funding from the county’s hotel/motel tax receipts.
“I’ve always personally been an advocate of using this money to somehow drum up or generate tourism, and I think this would fit that like a glove,” he said.
As for the effort to document and explain the cemetery, Kern said “it’s nice to see it coming to fruition.”
Because the land where the marker would be established belongs to the Ayersville Water and Sewer District, Potter said she plans to attend the district’s board meeting on April 20 to discuss the project.
“It’s really up to the Ayersville Water and Sewer District since our whole purpose as a public library was to get a historical marker for it,” said Potter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.