Defiance County commissioners discussed road work, EMA matters and legal issues during their Monday meeting.
Engineer Warren Schlatter informed commissioners during their weekly update that a contractor began chip sealing of roads in Adams and Tiffin townships. He also stated that work was continuing on Harris Road.
The county’s public safety coordinator, Julie Rittenhouse, also met with commissioners to provide a quarterly update. She reported that lately her office’s operations have consisted primarily of emergency operations center duties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners also met Monday with Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman, to discuss various pending legal matters.
