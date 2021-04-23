Defiance County commissioners discussed the possibility Thursday of participating in a multi-county effort by The RIDGE Project to use grant funds to create a jobs program for several dozen people.
Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization — which administers grants for local governments in five area counties — met with commissioners during their Thursday meeting to discuss the proposed program.
Deehr is meeting with county commissioners from the five counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams) to enlist their support for a state grant that the RIDGE Project — located on Ohio 65 just south of McClure — would use to create jobs for 50 workers who lost their jobs due to coronavirus.
Henry County commissioners would lead the effort, according to Deehr.
She told The Crescent-News Thursday that she has met with county commissioners from Defiance, Henry and Paulding counties, but still must meet with Fulton and Williams counties before an application is submitted.
"We want to get job training for our citizens, so we're hoping to help 50 citizens in the five counties if they lost their job during COVID," said Deehr.
Separate from the above program are pending applications made through county commissioners with the state for community development block grant funds related to COVID. Deehr said Thursday she expects to receive word from the state within days whether these applications will be approved.
They include: $49,858 for online education software at Hicksville Exempted Village School district, $21,315 for the school's air filtration system, $35,000 for the Defiance County Senior Services to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van and $5,800 for an air purification system at the PATH Center in Defiance.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved two contracts for cement stabilization work to make road repairs.
One contract for work on various roads was extended to Tri Mor Corporation, Amherst, at a cost of $345,600.15.
A contract for repairing Weichman Road along the Maumee River in Richland Township was awarded to Tenmile Creek Excavating, Detroit, Mich., at $336,239.70.
With the cement stabilization process, old road pavement is churned up, evened out and used for a new road base that is then resurfaced.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• discussed property and liability insurance coverage with John Brownlee Jr. of the County Risk Sharing Authority as well as Darby Naton, Andy Weisgerber and Jessica Abbott of First Insurance Group.
• received the monthly update from Brad Fritch, the county's wastewater operations supervisor, and Janalee Steinberger.
• met with Kevin Hancock, administrator of the county's soil and water conservation district office. He noted that two summer camps are scheduled at the Penney Nature Center on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance — June 8-10, for kindergarten through second-graders, and June 15-17, for third through fifth graders. Too, Hancock informed commissioners that 7,475 tree seedlings were sold during his office's annual sale.
