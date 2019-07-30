Defiance County commissioners discussed the proposed donation of a foster home during their Monday meeting, but would like more information on repair costs before accepting.
A property owner wants to donate a residence on Evansport Road to the county for use as a foster home.
Amy Simonis of the Defiance Paulding County Consolidated Job and Family Services office was on hand Monday, along with the agency’s director, Corey Walker; and Lisa Linebrink, administrator for the Defiance County Probate and Juvenile Court, to discuss the matter.
Linebrink noted that Juvenile Judge Judge Jeff Strausbaugh would like commissioners to work with the county prosecutor’s office to prepare paperwork to accept the gift. However, commissioners would like more information about related costs.
“I’m not sure that I feel comfortable with that until I know what it’s going to cost the taxpayers to fix it up,” said Commissioner Mick Pocratsky.
Commissioner Gary Plotts echoed his thoughts, saying “it’s going to come down to how much it’s going to cost.”
Otherwise, commissioners expressed interest in the project and appreciation for the donor’s generosity.
Commissioner Ryan Mack, for example, said “I look forward to see how this progresses. I think that’s it very needed in the community to restart the children’s home process.”
While the home — if accepted — would be county-owned, it would be occupied by a foster family. The home would provide space for five foster children and, perhaps, two for the host family.
“(There’s) definitely a need, especially when you find the right family to run that home, which I think is the main component,” said Simonis.
Although Commissioner Gary Plotts urged caution in proceeding, he said he appreciates “the generosity of the people who want to do what they’re doing.”
Commissioners directed the county prosecutor’s office Monday to prepare paperwork accepting the donation, in the event they decide to move forward.
Walker will return to commissioners in the future with cost estimates for fixing up the home.
In another matter Monday, commissioners discussed the county’s court-appointed special advocates (CASA) program. CASA advocates for abused and/or neglected children in the court system.
According to information provided at Monday’s meeting by Desirae Eisenman, CASA’s executive director, 149 children were served by 41 active volunteers in 2018, while 111 have been served by 36 volunteers already this year.
She noted ongoing attempts to seek state grant money, and explained that the volunteer program saves the county money.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• opened bids with Jason Roehrig of the county soil and water conservation office on the Stuckman lateral ditch project. Bids were received from Zenz Farms Inc., $65,582.77; Meck-Donald’s Contracting, $85,000; and The Weber Company, $165,769.40. The engineer’s estimate was $85,100. Commissioners will examine the bids and make a decision at a later date.
• held a 2018 post-audit conference with Brice Frenteel and Tara Weaver of Julian & Grube; Jill Little, Angelica Abels, Barbara Lasek and Grace Lipp of the county auditor’s office; Treasurer Vickie Myers; and Connie Bostelman and Donna Polter of the county child support enforcement agency
• discussed indigent defense costs with Linebrink of the probate and juvenile court.
