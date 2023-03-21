A big electrical upgrade is proposed at the Defiance County Fairgrounds in Hicksville.
That matter — along with some unrelated issues at the county-owned fairgrounds — highlighted county commissioners’ regular Monday meeting.
Ben Sandleben of the county fair board addressed the electrical upgrade in addition to the project that has been underway for the past couple years to improve capabilities in the fairgrounds campground. An upgrade to conduit for campsites is about 70% complete, according to fair board officials.
However, Sandleben noted American Electric Power which serves Hicksville stated that the amount of power coming into the fairgrounds is insufficient. Remedying this for the entire fairgrounds, he said, would cost “hundreds of thousands” of dollars — at the fair board’s cost.
But Sandleben shared an option that exists to keep the cost lower — separating the campground from the rest of the fairgrounds. This figures to be more affordable at $94,000 with AEP covering 60%, leaving the fair board with the remainder ($41,812).
Combining this option with remaining electrical upgrades might cost $240,000, according to Sandleben.
“Right now the campground — with how we’re running it now — is straining the grid coming in,” he said. “By separating that campground completely off it is going to buy us more time on the electric on the rest of the fairgrounds because we’re no longer going to be straining that transformer at the main entrance. So from there it could be small upgrades and pieces ... .”
The discussion prompted some empathy from commissioners and suggestions of support for a project.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky, for example, said it’s his understanding that campers can’t use their air conditioners because of the inadequate electrical system. Board president Jerry Sanders noted that electrical upgrades have been made, but he noted that campers have advanced since the campground’s infrastructure was first designed.
Pocratsky supports moving forward on an electrical project.
“There is some money available for projects of this nature and our board (of three commissioners),” said Pocratsky. “But I certainly would promote trying to get this electrical problem done and taken care of.”
The fair board has some funds committed for the electrical upgrade, according to Sanders, but he did not say how much. The board also has funds reserved for other projects that will be presented to commissioners in a list later.
One of them mentioned by Sanders was the installation of an HVAC system in the fairgrounds’ multi-purpose building.
Two other fairgrounds-related topics considered were security at the county fair in August and issues related to the annual Christmas Cruise Thru light show leading up to Christmas. The latter is conducted by a group that rents the fairgrounds for an elaborate display.
While Sanders noted the value of the Cruise Thru, he also raised some concerns about having materials related to the event removed from the fairgrounds in a timely manner.
On the security issue, fair board members discussed the change in how security at the fair is handled. In the past, the fair board provided the county sheriff’s office with a contribution of $4,200 for the security deputies provided.
However, under terms of a new contract between the fair board and commissioners, the board would decide how many hours it would need deputies to provide service. This would come at the fair board’s expense.
An estimated figure of 384 hours and an expense of $9,600 was mentioned during Monday’s meeting based on a $25 per hour charge.
Commissioners will look into the matter further as some uncertainty has surfaced about the contract language.
Moving beyond those topics, Sanders gave a brief overview of events planned at this year’s fair, scheduled for Aug. 19-26.
This includes KOI drag racing and a cheerleading competition on Sunday (Aug. 21), “Parade of Bands” on Monday (Aug. 21), harness racing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (Aug. 22-24) and the demolition derby on Friday (Aug. 25).
According to Sandleben, a lack of horse racing in Indiana on one of the days has allowed the fair to add a third day of this activity at the fair in lieu of entertainment.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• awarded a contract to Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, for the widening of various roads this year. The cost is $818,353.10. Roads to be widened with concrete (then topped with asphalt) include Buckskin Road, between Ohio 15 and Trinity Road; Scott Road, between Ohio 2 and Cicero Road; Arrowsmith Road, between Ohio 49 and Rosedale Road; Mansfield Road, between Ohio 15 and Defiance-Paulding County Line Road; and Bowman Road, between Campbell and Power Dam roads.
• awarded contracts to Baker-Shindler Company, Defiance, and CCI Concrete, Inc., Edgerton, for the purchase of miscellaneous concrete for use throughout the year.
• received an update from Erika Willitzer, executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.