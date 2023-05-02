Defiance County commissioners discussed possible projects funded with community development block grant (CDBG) funds during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners also met with other local officials to discuss preparations for the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse (see related story on page A1).
Adam Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization was on hand for a second public hearing on CDBG projects that will be funded with money through the state.
The list of proposed projects include a wastewater plant and sanitary sewer rehabilitation of county-owned facilities in Evansport.
The estimated cost is $2,618,928 with CDBG funds providing up to $750,000.
Hicksville Village also has submitted a request for critical infrastructure CDBG funds for a waterline replacement on Chicago Avenue while Sherwood Village is seeking the same help for reconstruction of South Harrison Street (U.S. 127).
Up to $500,000 in CDBG funds is available for the critical infrastructure programs.
Hicksville also is seeking the county’s regular allocation of CDBG funds for phase 2 of a water valve replacement program and demolition of the town’s old water tower.
Commissioners plan on making a determination next week about which projects it will ask the state to fund.
Earlier, Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter delivered his weekly update to commissioners.
He noted that a pre-construction meeting on the Evansport Road bridge replacement project was held last week. He said the completion deadline for the replacement is in late October.
The bridge over the Tiffin River is located just north of Schick Road.
Switching to the county landfill on Canal Road that he manages, Schlatter explained that applications are being taken for an open position at the facility.
Schlatter reported that landfill intake in April was 3,500 cubic yards less than in April 2022. So, it was a “good” month, he indicated, but not a record.
On a topic that has been under consideration for some time, Schlatter said another company has expressed interest in purchasing methane gas produced by the landfill. He met with the company last week, but as in another case, the firm has not yet provided potential numbers for such an operation.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Four County Juvenile Detention Center Superintendent Dan Jones to discuss general topics. Jones took over on March 13, replacing Melissa Garza.
• received a legal update from the county prosecutor’s office.
