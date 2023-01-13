Defiance County commissioners discussed Thursday details about a new communications tower planned in Hicksville.
Commissioners also approved the county's 2023 special funds (see related story) during their regular session.
The aforementioned tower will be used by the county's 911 center to bolster coverage of the Multi-Agency Radio Communication System (MARCS) in the Hicksville area.
Sheriff Doug Engel and 911 Director Matt Hanenkrath appeared before commissioners along with Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins, Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer and Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning during Thursday's meeting to discuss project funding and terms of a contract for the tower.
Engel led the discussion, asking commissioners if they planned to help fund it with American Rescue Plan Act money since the tower would represent county infrastructure. If not, he asked from where the money would come.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said ARPA funds would not be used, but said a decision hasn't been made on what other source would be used (to pay for it up front).
The cost would be paid back over 25 years with funds from the county's 911 levy, officials indicated.
According to Hanenkrath, the tower eventually will be turned over to MARCS, which is associated with the Ohio Department of Administrative Services.
He said the intention is to pay off the project cost as soon as possible.
Engel asked commissioners what might happen to the debt if county voters did not renew the county's 911 levy.
"I would think we will cross that bridge when we get there," said Commissioner Mick Pocratsky, although he acknowledged Engel's longer-term concern.
Commissioners awarded a contract last month for construction of the tower to Speelman Electric, Inc., Tallmadge, at a cost of $677,567. The engineer's estimate was $687,000.
Engel indicated that the donation of equipment to outfit the system "sounds like a great possibility."
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with the county's dog warden, Randy Vogel, for quarterly and year-end updates. His office investigated 689 complaints last year with 159 dogs taken to the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter, 224 citations issued and 137 warnings. Some 84 dog bites were investigated in 2022.
• received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.