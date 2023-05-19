Defiance County commissioners were informed of the latest plans of the county metropolitan parks board during their Thursday meeting and also discussed a potentially large electrical and heating upgrade at the courthouse.
Jen English and Phil Constien — of the metro parks board’s five members — reviewed their ongoing efforts to rebrand their organization as it charts a more active future. The board primarily owns Pontiac Park in Defiance (east of the Zonta Fountain), the Ney Community Park and Hicksville’s village park although it also possesses smaller parcels throughout the county, according to English.
The board recently surveyed local community leaders about their thoughts on the metro parks and hope to extend this further to residents generally. Additionally, the board is planning to discuss strategic planning during an upcoming meeting with OSU Extension Office officials.
The metro parks board receives most of its funding through unvoted permanent inside property tax millage. This generates approximately $44,000 annually while another $7,000 or so is picked up from miscellaneous government sources, according to English.
Funds are distributed in Defiance, Hicksville and Ney for use in the three metro parks as the board has no maintenance employees itself.
Another funding source that is available, English noted, is about $22,000 through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for paving projects within parks. The board has not tapped into this state funding in the past, but is planning to do so.
As the board considers its future tasks, one possibility is divesting itself of some property and, perhaps, acquiring others for development.
Constien told commissioners the board isn’t going around seeking land, but is determining whether there are “opportunities” for park space in certain places — for example, old Miami & Erie Canal land.
In other matter, commissioners met with representatives of JDRM Engineering, Inc., Sylvania, and county maintenance staff to discuss the future of the courthouse’s heating system.
The building is heated with an antiquated steam/boiler system.
JDRM presented options that would introduce an electrical heating system, although the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, raised concerns about this.
He noted that electrical heating in the adjacent county annex doesn’t adequately warm the building. Cereghin favors a natural gas-fired system.
The upgrades presented by JDRM — including a new electrical system with more capacity — topped $1.7 million in three different phases.
But JDRM officials suggested that the most cost-effective option for now might be replacing the boiler system — a cost of about $50,000 — to meet an immediate concern about adequate heating this winter while proceeding with the electrical upgrade. (The boiler system may last only a few or several years.)
JDRM will return to commissioners with an option for upgrading the electrical system as part of a planned elevator construction project next year as this will be needed anyway. The elevator will be built in an addition to the courthouse’s east end that will match the rest of the building architecturally.
The electrical system upgrade option has an estimated cost of $384,700, according to JDRM.
In other business, commissioners:
• reviewed a written update from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter. He noted ongoing road widening work on the county’s west end. As such, Scott Road will be closed between Cicero Road and Ohio 2 for several weeks.
• met with Brad Fritch and Tami James of the county’s wastewater office for an update.
