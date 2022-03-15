Hours at the Defiance County landfill may change this spring, but not by much.
County commissioners discussed the matter Monday morning when they met with the county’s elected engineer, Warren Schlatter, for his weekly report.
He informed them that around April 1 the facility on Canal Road normally switches its hours to 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. But because traffic in and out of the facility usually is light during the last half hour of operations, he noted, the open times will change to 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
“I’m not saying that this is something we’re going to do forever,” said Schlatter, noting that officials will see how things go.
He told commissioners that the landfill’s major commercial customers have been contacted and didn’t indicate a problem with the change. He’s hopeful that not many customers show up minutes before 4 p.m., otherwise staff would have to stay until 4:30 p.m. anyhow.
(Winter hours are still in effect, and run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The landfill also is open on Saturday mornings.)
Also Monday, Schlatter informed commissioners that his crews are working this week to clear areas needed for a road construction project planned on 1,500 feet of Power Dam Road, south of Bowman Road.
The road base will be built up with shredded tries to raise a low area of Power Dam near the Auglaize River.
In other business, commissioners met with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers for her monthly report.
She noted a property tax delinquency rate of 16.3% although the amount owed by Rover Pipeline — which has contested some of its tax bill — is $10,372,063 and skews the number.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.