Defiance County commissioners met Monday to reviewed the calendar of events and met to discuss investments.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter met with commissioners to provide a weekly update for the landfill.
The investment advisory committee of Treasurer Vickie Myers, Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith and commissioners also met for the fourth-quarter investment advisory meeting.
Also attending the meeting were Ryan Nelson of Redtree Investment Group and Schlatter. The Defiance County investment portfolio, landfill closure portfolio and post-closure portfolio were approved.
Russ Herman of the Defiance County prosecuting attorney’s office met with commissioners to provide an update on various pending legal matters.
