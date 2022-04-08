Defiance County commissioners convened their regular meeting Thursday in Hicksville, discussing a proposed walking trail there with village officials.
Proposed are two possibilities — a six-foot-wide asphalt trail of about 1.9 miles around the perimeter of the town's big park, the other a nature trail in a 53.3-acre area along Casebeer-Miller Road near the village's northwest edge where two new water wells will be drilled.
The asphalt trail would be much more expensive — Jones provided a very rough estimate ($600,000) — because of the material used, so funds would have to be raised first, the mayor indicated.
During an interview Thursday with The Crescent-News, Jones said the nature trail — also about two miles long — could be built as early as this year because it wouldn't require a large financial investment.
"I think that's going to happen sooner rather than later," said Jones of the nature trail in the well area. "It won't be paved, it will be more of a nature trail."
Village officials raised the possibility with commissioners of asking for their financial help, though no specific dollar amount was mentioned. Commissioner David Kern said this may be considered by his colleagues in the future.
"Those types of projects we have considered and funded in the past," he said. "There's a huge push right now for grant funding for those things. It's definitely a possibility."
However, nothing concrete is proposed at the moment financial wise.
The village is exploring the possibility of establishing a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization for the trails so officials might would be able to seek other grants for the project. But this and other aspects of the trail discussion are in the early stages, according to Jones, with a committee handling the particulars.
He said the water wells could be in operation by the end of the year, although infrastructure to direct water to the city's treatment plant will take some time to build, so this is not a certainty.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• approved the Mack drainage project in Section 22 of Washington Township following a public hearing. The project calls for the placement of 1,538 feet of tile and construction of a 900-foot grass waterway at an estimated cost of $83,507.
• met with Jerry Sanders of the county's fair board for an update. He spoke about efforts to upgrade and maintain the county-owned fairgrounds in Hicksville, including ongoing improvements to the campground's electrical system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.