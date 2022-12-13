Administrative matters concerning planned safety improvements on U.S. 24 were a topic of consideration at Defiance County commissioners’ Monday meeting.
Commissioners also discussed the future of tire disposal rates at Defiance County’s landfill (see related story on page A1).
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter informed commissioners that the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will need a right-of-way acquisition from the county for work on several roads that cross U.S. 24.
An overpass is planned on Independence Road while the U.S. 24 crossings at Jewell, Flory and Banner School roads will be severed. While Banner School’s intersection will close altogether under the ODOT plan, Jewell and Flory would become right-in and right-out only at U.S. 24.
Schlatter told commissioners that no land would need to be vacated to the state, only the county’s “right to cross” certain areas.
The changes will sever some traffic in the area and cause local motorists to seek out ways to move around the closed intersections. Therefore, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky noted the possibility of push back from residents, but Schlatter said these can be voiced at future public meetings that will be held on the proposed changes.
The safety improvements are planned a couple years into the future and could be subject to change. A new interchange will be built at U.S. 24 and Henry County Road 17D as part of the same effort to improve U.S. 24 safety between Defiance and Napoleon.
On another front, Schlatter informed commissioners that he has applied for a county surface transportation program grant through the County Engineers Association of Ohio to help resurface Defiance County Road 424, between U.S. 127 and U.S. 24, west of Defiance, and between Independence Road and the Henry County line, east of Defiance.
The grant represents federal money channeled through ODOT, according to Schlatter.
Such funding has been used in the past by Defiance County to help pave Domersville Road (in 2000 and 2020), he informed The Crescent-News during an interview Monday. Some $12 million is available annually from this source to Ohio’s 88 counties, he said.
However, Schlatter told commissioners Monday that the application he has made for Road 424 work is a long shot for now. He said the county is 49th on the list for counties in line for funding. This is based on likewise-funded projects that are in the pipeline for each county or have been completed, he indicated.
“We ranked 49, so I’ll be shocked if we have a fighting chance this time around,” said Schlatter.
The likelihood of receiving help is expected to increase in future years as the engineer’s association works through its list of projects. But Schlatter just wants to get Defiance County in the pipeline for now.
The replacement of a bridge on Evansport Road, the aforementioned Independence Road overpass and the repaving of Farmer-Mark Road (in 2025), between Ohio routes 18 and 249 (a six-mile stretch), are local projects that will rely on the same funding source in coming years, according to Schlatter.
The Farmer-Mark Road project will come after the U.S. 127 bridge replacement over the Maumee River south of Sherwood is expected to be completed. U.S. 127 is located several miles west of Farmer-Mark Road.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers for a monthly update. She noted that 65 delinquent property taxpayers were certified to the county prosecutor’s office. They owe $92,529 for the 2021-22 tax year.
• received a legal update from Russ Herman, assistant county prosecutor.
• met with Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer for an update.
• discussed the proposed 2023 county budget with Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
