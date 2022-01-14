The Fort Defiance Humane Society (FDHS) continues to mull the possibility of building a new facility, but is awaiting word for the go-ahead from Defiance County commissioners.
Commissioners also approved the county's 2022 special funds budget totaling more than $80 million (see related story).
FDHS Director Lisa Weaner revisited the agency's tentative plans during commissioners' meeting Thursday. Commissioners' permission is needed because the county owns the animal shelter on Ohio 15 which the FDHS operates.
Weaner reminded commissioners that she had met with them a year ago to discuss the possibility of expanding the existing barn on the animal shelter property. However, this is not the humane society's preference while Mike Shepard of Spyker Contracting — who accompanied Weaner and FDHS board member Jeff Batt during Thursday's meeting — commented on the cost of this option.
"It will be more expensive to renovate what is there," he told commissioners.
Instead, Weaner indicated that the humane society is considering a new structure augmenting services in the main existing building, which is approximately 25 years old. That building, Weaner explained, would continue to be used, perhaps to better accommodate cats and provide more efficient room for spay/neuter services.
The new building would be used for such things as dog kennels, dog training, animal isolation and — "most likely" — as a place to house the county dog warden's office. Offices and an employee break room would be located there as well, according to Weaner.
She also noted that a new building could help the humane society expand and establish a trap, neuter, release (TNR) program which would attempt to reduce the feral cat population. Cats would be captured with traps provided by the humane society, spayed/neutered at the animal shelter and released back into the environment from where they came.
The program has been discussed with Defiance city officials, but remains in the theoretical stage.
"The bottom line is we need more space," Weaner said.
The aforementioned barn would be torn down if a new facility is built, according to the humane society's proposal, but Weaner indicated that materials from the structure would be recycled or repurposed, where possible. The building's roof recently was replaced at county expense.
Commissioners did not make any commitments Thursday on Weaner's proposal, as the decision will require more discussion while one of commissioners' three seat remains vacant. (Jim Hall was appointed by the Defiance County Republican Party last week to the seat recently vacated by Ryan Mack, but plan to redo the matter Tuesday in public session due to a procedural problem in executive session.)
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said Thursday he didn't see think colleagues will "take months" to provide Weaner with an answer about the humane society's plans, but would like the third commissioner in place before making a decision.
Weaner said the FDHS is envisioning a fundraising campaign in 2023 if commissioners sign off on the agency's plans. But she said in the meantime the agency doesn't want to spend money on a feasibility study or engineering until commissioners have rendered a decision.
