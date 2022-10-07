An expensive elevator repair to the Defiance County Courthouse is being considered.
During their regular session Thursday commissioners met with members of a courthouse improvement committee and revisited what has been an ongoing issue at the courthouse for years.
The problem pre-dates the modest renovation of the courthouse interior several years ago when the building's exterior was restored to uniformity. (In the late 1950s, the courthouse's clock tower was lopped off and replaced with unmatched brick on the third floor, which won the building the distinction of becoming one of Ohio's ugliest and oddest-looking courthouses.)
More permanent repairs to the aging elevator were considered before that project began, but shelved. They resurfaced during Thursday's meeting, with members making the case for a new elevator.
"I'd like a functioning, safe elevator," said Judge Jeff Strausbaugh.
He added that the elevator — located in the middle of the courthouse's three floors, but not extending to the basement — is fine when it's functioning properly.
But he said "everybody understood this elevator was not going to last" when the building was renovated several years ago. "That was part of the downside of remodel in an old building," he said.
The options appear to be limited, but will be "super expensive," according to Commissioner Mick Pocratsky.
Committee members noted that a new ADA-accessible elevator won't fit in the existing shaft. Another option is putting an elevator on the outside of the courthouse.
Commissioner David Kern noted that this will require much corollary remodeling to the building to prepare the elevator access area.
In the end, Pocratsky said commissioners would seek estimates on the work and return to the committee before committing to a project.
Earlier Thursday, OSU Extension Office officials presented commissioners with their third-quarter report.
This included from the Defiance County Junior Fair livestock sale in August.
This showed that the following animals were sold with the cumulative sale amounts: rabbits (121), $25,614.66; swine (71), $37,337.20; goats (71), $32,473.45; poultry (55), $15,444.25; feeders (42), $53,598.40; sheep (34), $15,182.90; woodcarving (8), $3,650; lactating dairy (3), $2,000; and royalty gift basket (1), $1,875.
These sales totaled $209,770.90 while gross sales (premium bid, market value and add-ons) totaled $333,195.90.
Other highlights of the reports delivered by Bruce Clevenger and Teresa Johnson:
• the OSU Extension Office and Defiance County Farm Bureau shared agricultural experiences with those who attended the United Way's Balloon Fest at the county airport in August. Volunteers showed festival guests different equipment and agricultural techniques on county-owned land.
• a transportation analysis of hazardous materials in Defiance County was conducted. This came at the request of the county's local emergency planning committee. The study determined that CSX Railroad transported 331 "unique hazardous materials" through the county last year with 89,139 shipments. This represented an increase from 79,025 shipments in 2010. Trucks also brought many materials through.
• a tribute to farm families and farmsteads continued this year while Crops and Conservation Field Day was held.
• some 128 Defiance County campers attended the Camp Palmer 4-H Camp in July.
• OSU Extension worked with St. John Lutheran School on a pilot program offering 4-H experiences.
Also Thursday, commissioners viewed the area of "Jackson Street" and adjacent alleys in Brunersburg. A petition has been submitted seeking the undeveloped street's vacation.
A public hearing followed thereafter was held on the petition, but continued until 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. This will allow further legal research to determine who owns the land in the public right-of-way that is to be vacated.
