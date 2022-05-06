HICKSVILLE — During their monthly meeting here Thursday morning, Defiance County commissioners discussed a problem that many smaller-size communities are having — finding enough EMTs to staff their emergency rosters.
The meeting with Mayor Ron Jones was part of the monthly session commissioners hold in Hicksville to give its village officials an opportunity discuss matters of mutual concern.
Jones noted that village voters comfortably passed a (two-mill, five-year) fire and EMS renewal levy on Tuesday, but officials may have to consider an increase in the future. That's because Hicksville — like many smaller communities which rely, fully or partially, on volunteers — is having difficulty filling its EMT ranks, Jones indicated.
He told The Crescent-News Tuesday that the village is considering the possibility of asking voters for additional funds to hire, perhaps, two more full-time EMTs.
At present, the village has three full-time EMTs and one part-time position. These work first and second shifts Monday-Friday, but not on weekends.
A former village councilman for approximately 20 years ago, Jones can recall not that long ago when the village's fire and EMS service relied only on volunteers. One or two were then added before increasing to three full-time persons and a part-timer.
"We're probably going to have to hire a couple more," said Jones. "It's a problem everywhere, it's not just Hicksville. If we keep adding EMTs we'll have to get more money ... ."
Jones would like to see a countywide EMT system considered in Defiance County, not unlike the setup in Williams County.
Most of the Hicksville's fire and EMS expenses are covered by the levy that voters renewed Tuesday, but a small portion also is picked up by the village's general fund, he noted.
Also discussed Thursday with commissioners was the county's demolition program for dilapidated properties. This is being funded this year through the county land bank with $500,000 from the state.
One home on Hicksville's East High Street was recently removed with the money while one just outside the town limits on Antwerp Drive (Ohio 49) was taken down as well, according to Jones.
A separate $1 million grant from the state is being used to remove so-called "brownfield sites." These are generally described as abandoned factory sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.