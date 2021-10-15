Local dog wardens are still waiting for rules to be drawn up on a new state bill that will again allow them to use tranquilizers to quell aggressive dogs in certain circumstances.
That was one topic that surfaced during Defiance County commissioners meeting Thursday when a variety of issues were at hand.
Ohio House Bill 24 passed earlier this year and restored the tranquilizer option after an absence of eight or nine years, according to the county's dog warden, Randy Vogel. But he told commissioners that the state dog warden's association is trying to address training for the new legislation.
"... the dog warden's association is going to try to get some type of a training on this new euthanasia/tranquilizer gun bill that was passed several months ago and still hasn't gone into effect," said Vogel.
Speaking of aggressive dogs, Vogel reported that his office handled nine dog bites in September, a figure "which is really high."
Asked by Commissioner Ryan Mack what recommendations Vogel could offer to the public to curb the problem, he said:
"The big thing we're seeing ... they're bit because two dogs have a fight and they (owners) both try to break it up," he explained, saying that pouring water over the dogs' heads should get them to stop. "... A lot of the owners are getting bit by their own dogs."
According to Vogel, biting dogs cannot be confiscated from their owners without a warrant.
In other matters, Vogel noted that his office handled 48 complaints in September, picked up eight dogs and transported them to the animal shelter, and wrote 16 citations and four warnings. Too, he said his office is going door-to-door to conduct dog license checks, he indicated.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Kirstie Mack of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau as well as Taylor Booth and Patty Steusloff of iHeart Media. Commissioners granted permission to place a large Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn while iHeart officials noted the company's planned "Flip the Switch" event scheduled for Nov. 26. Commissioners pledged their help.
• opened bids on the cash rental of approximately 252 acres of county-owned farm land on Evansport Road. Bids were received from John Coressel, $40,658; Rodney Hancock, $41,005; Nathan Guilford, $42,427; Jacob Hay & Straw, LLC, $44,500; and Russell Zeedyk Sr., $48,361. Commissioners will review the bids and authorize a contract at a later date.
• met with Sheriff Doug Engel and his chief deputy, Cliff Vandemark to discuss various topics. The sheriff's office recently requested commissioners' approval of five vehicle purchases, but a decision will be delayed until after all 2022 county budget requests have been made, according to Engel.
• approved the expenditure of $4,300 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to undertake a study of water infiltration at the county's Middle Gordon Creek wastewater plant near Hicksville.
• met with Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers to award depository contracts for county funds. Citizens National Bank, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Premier Bank, Huntington National Bank, The State Bank, TriState Capital and Waterford Bank were approved as public depositories.
• approved the use of ARPA money for replacement of HVAC units at the Defiance Senior Center. A cost determination is under investigation.
• noted that 15 architect/engineering firms submitted statements of qualifications for future projects. They include: Hull & Associates, Inc., Toledo; Buehrer Group Architecture & Engineering, Inc., Maumee; Beilharz Architects, Inc., Defiance; DLZ Ohio, Inc., Maumee; Jones & Henry Engineers, Ltd., Toledo; Poggemeyer Design Group; A. Kleinfelder Company, Defiance; Garman Miller, Minster; The Collaborative, Toledo; Koester Corporation, Napoleon; Palmer Conservation Consulting, Toledo; Access Engineering Solutions, Celina; IBI Group, Columbus; Stantec Consulting Services, Inc., Toledo; and Duket Architects Planners, Inc., Toledo.
• received an update from Bruce Clevenger and Teresa Johnson of the OSU Extension Office. Johnson explained that this year's Junior Fair livestock sales at the county fair grossed $310,806 with 436 animals marketed. Junior fair entries totaled 1,472 with 445 exhibitors. Clevenger also noted that Vickie Griffith recently retired as educator for the SNAP Ed program while the federally funded position will be filled.
• rejected a bid received for the proposed PATH Center air purification bid due to cost. The other bid was rejected as well as because it was not made for the correct project.
