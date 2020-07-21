Defiance County commissioners discussed the DeGryse Ditch project during their Monday meeting.
Mike Boff of the county’s soil and water office was on hand to discuss the matter.
Commissioners received the DeGryse Ditch certification on July 6. A project was petitioned to the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District for assistance, including ditch construction beginning where the ditch outlets into Lick Creek and continuing approximately 4,000 feet due west along the north side of Scott Road to the northeast intersection of Scott Road and U.S. 127.
Work would consist of constructing a new, deeper ditch in place of the existing road ditch to better handle the flow of water off adjacent land.
The soil and water office conducted a viewing and public hearing for the project. The board of supervisors determined that the cost of the proposed project will be less than the benefits from it, that the improvement is necessary, that it will be conducive to the public welfare, that it will improve water management and development in the county in which the district is located to the advantage of lands located in it, and that it will aid lands in the area by promoting the economical, environmental, or social development of the area.
The estimated cost of the project is $98,124.32. Several landowners were in attendance and raised some concerns.
Commissioners stated that they would make a decision later.
In other business, commissioners:
• received the monthly update from Defiance County Economic Development Director Jerry Hayes.
• met with Engineer Warren Schlatter for a weekly update on his office and the county landfill he manages. He noted that Christy and Evansport roads were paved last week while the contractor will be moving to Mud Creek Road next. He stated the county highway department is continuing to work on the widening of Evansport Road.
• noted in a news release concerning Monday’s meeting that they have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting. Following general session at 9 a.m., commissioners plan to receive updates from Kevin Hancock of soil and water conservation office at 10 a.m. and Connie Bostelman of the child support enforcement agency at 11 a.m. Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
