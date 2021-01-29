The promotion of two trails that run through northwest Ohio and the rest of the state was discussed by Defiance County commissioners during their Thursday meeting.
The subject topped a busy meeting day agenda for commissioners when they also considered efforts to vaccinate the county's senior citizens (see related story).
While that subject and others were handled in the commissioners morning session Thursday, promoting the Buckeye and North County trails was the subject of interest in the afternoon.
Commissioners discussed the topic electronically via Zoom with Richard Lutz of the Buckeye Trail Association (BTA) and Valerie Bader of the North Country Trail Association (NCTA). John Nemcik, a BTA volunteer who helps maintain local trails, also attended the meeting.
The Buckeye Trail runs throughout Ohio, while the latter traverses eight states between North Dakota and Vermont. The trails overlap in many parts of Ohio, including Defiance County, with some of it on roadway.
For example, Commissioner Ryan Mack noted Thursday that one section — County Road 424 and East River Drive (in Defiance) — was effectively improved recently with a state grant by adding five feet of road shoulder from North Clinton Street to Independence Dam State Park.
He noted that a grant also is being sought for identical work on another trail section — along Canal Road, south of Defiance's Jackson Avenue. If the grant comes through, that project would occur in 2023 at the earliest, according to county officials.
"... just since we've been doing these things I thought it might be good to touch base with you guys and get an overall view for the community," Mack told trail officials before Thursday's discussion began.
Bader explained that the North Country Trail begins in North Dakota and is part of the National Trails System (created in 1968 by Congress as part of the National Trails System Act). The 4,600-mile long trail — the longest in the nation — concludes in Vermont where it connects to the Appalachian Trail, Bader said.
The Buckeye Trail has existed for more than 60 years, according to Lutz, and runs through 48 Ohio counties, including Defiance, Henry and Paulding locally.
Generally, the trail runs along western Ohio and across the northern part of the state before veering south through Akron, continuing down to the Hocking Hills region in southeast Ohio, advancing southwest, snaking around to just north of the Ohio River and coming into the Cincinnati area.
One of the well-known and appreciated sections of the trail locally is the former Miami & Erie Canal towpath that runs from Independence Dam State Park in Defiance County to the Florida Bridge in Henry County.
Nemcik told commissioners that signage is a big issue, and Mack observed the importance of trail markers.
"I feel like putting out those markers for some of these places helps certain people moving through the area on the trail, but it also helps just to promote the fact that it's there, people are seeing it," said Mack.
He expressed the need for more uniform signage.
"Well, we blaze the trail along telephone poles and trees and things with just a blue blaze of paint," explained Nemcik, one of the volunteers who helps maintain the Buckeye Trail. "But there are nice little stickers you see."
Budget issues have limited the stickers' availability, he indicated, but "once those become available again then we can install them," he added.
Nemcik suggested coming up with "perhaps our own sign for Defiance County similar to what Henry County has."
Lutz noted that what signs exist are difficult to see, but noted his organization is considering a plastic composite design which would be more noticeable, perhaps installed at road crossings.
"But we're open to ideas at this point ... .," he said. "I would be happy to work with the (county) engineer's office as far as some sort of permanent sign design that was a bit larger than what we use right now."
One question posed by Mack was whether trails could be relocated away from roadways.
Lutz responded that BTA would be happy with such a change while Bader said NCTA — headquartered in Michigan — would be "delighted." However, Lutz, who is responsible for trail development, said this is a "slow process."
Persons seeking more information on the trails can access their respective websites (www.buckeyetrail.org and northcountrytrail.org).
