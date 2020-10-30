Defiance County commissioners continued their discussion Thursday about the possibility of establishing a countywide sewer district.
The county's wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch, met with commissioners during their Thursday meeting, along with Ken Maag and Linda Arnos of Poggemeyer Design Group. Poggemeyer has an annual contract with commissioners to provide engineering and consulting services.
Thursday's session represented a follow-up to commissioners' Sept. 14 meeting when Fritch presented the sewer district idea.
At present, the county operates several wastewater treatment systems in unincorporated areas throughout Defiance County, which are under the commissioners' management. If a district existed, the systems would be operated by a governing board.
The aforementioned systems include Evansport, Middle Gordon Creek in the Hicksville area, the county's Evergreen Lane Office Complex on Evansport Road, the Auglaize River area south of Defiance and an express sewer that takes wastewater from the Lake Christi/Brunersburg areas to Defiance's wastewater plant on Ohio 281 next to General Motors.
Arnos noted that Thursday the process for establishing a district could take approximately one year, but the first step is appointing an advisory board. Commissioner Ryan Mack told The Crescent-News he would like persons who are served by the above systems to sit on such a board.
According to information provided by commissioners on Thursday's meeting, one of the advantages of a district is that "sewer issues would be the primary role of the entity, and any future development of the system could occur faster than with the traditional government opponents."
Commissioners did not make a decision on whether to proceed with a sewer district as they continue to study the matter. They have set no timeline for making a determination.
"We do want input from people," to share whether they "think it's a good idea, or a bad idea," said Mack. "We want to encourage the public to share their thoughts and help us figure out if it's worth exploring the option."
In another matter Thursday, commissioners:
• received the monthly report from Ron Cereghin, the county's maintenance supervisor. Among other things, he noted that new HVAC units were installed at Sarah's House on Second Street, as well as the commissioners office in downtown Defiance.
