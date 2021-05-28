Defiance County commissioners reviewed three grant-funded project proposals in Hicksville, Ney and Sherwood during their Thursday meeting.
The occasion was a second public hearing on community development block grants (CDBG) with Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) which administers the program that would fund the projects.
They will be funded through the regular CDBG "formula" money that has been made available by the state for years to communities and areas that fall within its "low- to moderate-income" guidelines.
Some $150,000 is offered, with $30,000 going to MVPO for administration of the grant and "fair housing."
The proposed projects:
• Hicksville Village: Officials are requesting $55,000 in CDBG funds to assist with the replacement of water main valves in village streets. The project cost is $166,575.
• Ney Village: Town leaders would like $50,000 in CDBG money to complete a second phase of improvements in the village park, owned by the county metropolitan parks board.
This would include renovating the park's tennis courts as pickleball courts, with new fencing and concrete needed. The project cost is $62,500.
Phase one of the park improvement project is the construction of a splash pad, primarily with donations.
• Sherwood Village: Some $50,000 in CDBG money is being requested to help with improvement of a parking lot at Little Reservation Station park. The total cost is $69,484.
• Hicksville: The nonprofit agency Christ's Cupboard Ministries food pantry is requesting $6,000 to make restrooms in its downtown building more ADA accessible.The building was the former Yoder's Restaurant.
Christ's Cupboard is in the midst of a major renovation of the building.
Commissioners must select no more than three projects from the above list, determine funding levels for each and choose one as an alternate. Serna recommended that the Christ's Cupboard project be selected as the alternate.
He requested that commissioners return with their decisions soon as the application deadline to the state is June 16.
