Defiance County commissioners held interviews during their Monday meeting for a new senior services director.
The position opened in mid October when Amy Francis stepped down to take a position with Defiance College. Francis had been the director for approximately three years, replacing long-time director Tina Hiler upon her retirement.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky informed The Crescent-News Monday that three candidates would be interviewed for the post which is responsible for managing the county’s senior services program. This includes operating senior centers in Defiance and Hicksville, and overseeing the county’s home-delivered meals service among other tasks.
The county’s administrator/finance manager, Sherry Carnahan, has been serving as interim senior services director until the position is filled.
Moving to another matter Monday, commissioners received their regular Monday update from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter.
Among the topics were future U.S. 24 improvements east of Defiance, under consideration by the Ohio Department of Transportation.
This includes right-in/right-out only capabilities at Jewell and Flory roads, an overpass at Independence Road and changes to the Banner School Road intersection. Banner School would be closed to U.S. 24 — located near the Defiance-Henry County line — and realigned along the route.
In Henry County, an interchange is being planned at Road 17D, north of Okolona.
The impact of the right-in/right-out changes planned at Jewell and Flory would be the subject of further observation. Closure might be a possibility thereafter depending upon future traffic patterns, he suggested. Once the changes are made, Schlatter said traffic counters could monitor the use of the Jewell and Flory intersections to determine whether they might be closed altogether.
“I’m still kind of of the opinion ... we need access to get to Jewell for the (grain) elevator,” he said. “That seems to be the local opinion although there’s a lot more people saying we need a bridge over it (U.S. 24) then there were five years ago.”
He said today he wouldn’t advocate for closing Jewell and Flory, but after the change “if people vote with their cars ... we’ll have to kind of acknowledge what’s happening. My prediction would be that we’ll like the right-in, the right-outs, but maybe I’ll be wrong.” While the main project was planned in 2027, Schlatetr told commissioners Monday that this might get moved up to 2026 or 2025. As for projects undertaken by his office this year, these are winding down, Schlatter indicated, with crews undertaking some final cleanup items on the Power Dam Road widening and raising project. The road is now opened after being resurfaced.
In other business Monday, commissioners received a legal update from Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman.
