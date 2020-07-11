• Defiance County
Commissioners agenda:
Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting. Recorder Cecilia Parsons presented an update, noting that her office handled 783 deeds, 1,069 mortgages, 903 releases, 30 powers of attorney, three plats and five leases during the first six months of this year.
Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy also informed commissioners that PUCO recertification for the county's electric aggregation program must be completed every two years.
Commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will began at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., Senior Services Director Amy Francis at 10:30 a.m., Treasurer Vickie Myers at 11 a.m. and the county prosecuting attorney's office at 11:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.