• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting. Recorder Cecilia Parsons presented an update, noting that her office handled 783 deeds, 1,069 mortgages, 903 releases, 30 powers of attorney, three plats and five leases during the first six months of this year.

Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy also informed commissioners that PUCO recertification for the county's electric aggregation program must be completed every two years.

Commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will began at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., Senior Services Director Amy Francis at 10:30 a.m., Treasurer Vickie Myers at 11 a.m. and the county prosecuting attorney's office at 11:30 a.m.

