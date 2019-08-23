• Defiance County

Commissioners business:

Defiance County commissioners held their meeting at the county fairgrounds in Hicksville, but met only for general session and had no specific agenda items.

Commissioners have three topics scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begun at 9 a.m.

They plan to discuss foster care to begin the meeting, followed by general discussion at 9:30 a.m., a bid opening for cement stabilization at 10 a.m. and an update from dog warden Randy Vogel at 10:30 a.m.

