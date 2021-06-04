• Defiance County

Commissioners business:

Defiance County commissioners held their regular Thursday meeting in the Hicksville Village Council room, but had no specific agenda items to handle.

Commissioners have two topics scheduled for their Monday session which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Engineer Warren Schlatter will provide an update at 10 a.m. before commissioners attend an annual ditch maintenance review at the Paulding County commissioners office at 1 p.m.

