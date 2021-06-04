• Defiance County
Commissioners business:
Defiance County commissioners held their regular Thursday meeting in the Hicksville Village Council room, but had no specific agenda items to handle.
Commissioners have two topics scheduled for their Monday session which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Engineer Warren Schlatter will provide an update at 10 a.m. before commissioners attend an annual ditch maintenance review at the Paulding County commissioners office at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.