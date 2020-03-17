• Defiance County

Commissioners:

Defiance County commissioners received updates from Senior Services Director Amy Francis, Recorder Cecilia Parsons and Engineer Warren Schlatter during their Monday meeting.

Schlatter reported that his crews are placing culverts on Evansport Road and clearing trees on Bowman Road for township trustees.

Commissioners are planning to hold special meetings each day this week at 2 p.m. today to discuss the latest coronavirus concerns.

They also have a study session set for 9 a.m. Wednesday before holding their regular Thursday meeting at 9 a.m. County maintenance supervisor Ron Cereghin will provide an update at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

