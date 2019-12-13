• Defiance County

Commissioners business:

Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting, receiving county maintenance supervisor Ron Cereghin's regular update and attending the senior services Christmas luncheon.

Commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general discussion.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse, Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Jerry Hayes at 11 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

