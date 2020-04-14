• Defiance County
Light agenda:
Defiance County commissioners held a light session during their Monday meeting, discussing the COVID-19 situation with State. Rep Craig Riedel of Defiance and Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon.
Commissioners have met less frequently and handled less business in recent weeks due to the ongoing remediation effort.
Commissioners have a study session scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday before holding their next regular meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.
Three items are scheduled following general session: updates from Dog Warden Randy Vogel at 10 a.m., Wastewater Operations Supervisor Brad Fritch at 10:30 a.m. and Prosecutor Morris Murray at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.