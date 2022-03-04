• Defiance County
Commissioners:
Defiance County commissioners had no specific items to discuss when they convened their monthly meeting Thursday in Hicksville.
Commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before holding a bid opening on the Hicksville water valve replacement project at 10:30 a.m. and receiving an update from EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse at 1:30 p.m.
