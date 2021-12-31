• Defiance County

Commissioners:

Defiance commissioners had no scheduled agenda items for their Thursday meeting, holding a general session.

Commissioners have several agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m.

After handling reorganizational matters to begin the meeting, commissioners will hold general session at 9:05 a.m. before receiving an update from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and meeting with Tony Zartman of the Land and Liberty Coalition at 10:30 a.m.

