• Defiance County

Commissioners business:

Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting, reviewing the exterior condition of the county-operated Middle Gordon Creek wastewater treatment facility near Hicksville with county wastewater supervisor Greg Reinhart.

They then met in general session in the Hicksville Village Council chambers.

Commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., board of elections director Tonya Wichman at 10:30 a.m., and family and children first council coordinator Julie Voll at 11 a.m.

