• Defiance County
Commissioners business:
Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting, reviewing the exterior condition of the county-operated Middle Gordon Creek wastewater treatment facility near Hicksville with county wastewater supervisor Greg Reinhart.
They then met in general session in the Hicksville Village Council chambers.
Commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., board of elections director Tonya Wichman at 10:30 a.m., and family and children first council coordinator Julie Voll at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.