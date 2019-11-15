• Defiance County
Commissioners business:
Defiance County commissioners held their Thursday meeting with little business, attending the county senior services Thanksgiving luncheon.
Commissioners have six agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general discussion.
Engineer Warren Schlatter will provide an update at 10 a.m. before commissioners discuss CORSA renewal at 10:30 a.m. and receive an update from Jerry Hayes of the county economic development office at 11 a.m.
Commissioners plan to hold 2020 budget discussions with Prosecutor Morris Murray at 11:30 a.m., Probate/Juvenile Judge Jeff Strausbaugh at 1 p.m. and Coroner Dr. Rachel Rosenfeld at 1:30 p.m.
