• Defiance County
Commissioners agenda:
Defiance County commissioners attended the County Commissioners Association of Ohio's (CCAO) fall roundtable on Monday. CCAO held the meeting to bring together commissioners from across Ohio.
CCAO provided a brief state budget overview while a roundtable discussion was held among commissioners about the successes and opportunities throughout their counties. The policy team also invited representatives from Ohio’s statewide executive officials and OSU Extension to provide brief updates to each roundtable group.
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m.
Commissioners plan to discuss the county records center with Judge Jeff Strausbaugh to begin the meeting before holding general session at 9:30 a.m. and receiving an update from senior services director Tina Hiler at 10 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
