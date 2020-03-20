• Defiance County
Ccommissioners meet:
Defiance County commissioners had a light agenda during their Thursday meeting, handling some routine matters.
Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 1 p.m. Monday with general discussion, and are scheduled to hold a special session at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the coronavirus situation.
