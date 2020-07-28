Defiance commissioners handled a light agenda during their Monday meeting.
Commissioners received the weekly update from Engineer Warren Schlatter and also held the county quarterly investment advisory meeting, approving the county investment, landfill closure and post closure portfolios.
Commissioners will consider three items during their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session. Updates from Julie Voll of Defiance County Family and Children First Council at 10 a.m., maintenance supervisor Ron Cereghin at 10:30 a.m. and Brad Fritch, wastewater operations supervisor, at 11 a.m. are slated to follow.
Commissioners also are scheduled to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
