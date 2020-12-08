• Defiance County

Commissioners meet:

Defiance County commissioners received Engineer Warren Schlatter's weekly update during a light agenda Monday.

He reported that county landfill sales totaled $393,659.06 in November from 45,585 cubic yards of waste, compared to sales of $330,549.14 in November 2019 from 38,758 cubic yards of waste.

Commissioners have no agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

