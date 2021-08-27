Defiance commissioners business:

Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting which they convened at the Defiance County Fairgrounds in Hicksville.

No specific agenda items were addressed before commissioners held another "Lunch on the Road" to receive input, if any, from citizens.

Commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and the county's wastewater operations director, Brad Fritch, at 10:30 a.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments