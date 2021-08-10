• Defiance County
Commissioners business:
Defiance County commissioners received a landfill report from Engineer Warren Schlatter during their Monday meeting. He reported that sales totaled $463,235.99 in July from 87,871 cubic yards of waste while roadside litter collection has occurred on 325 of the county's 743 road miles.
Commissioners also received a legal update form the county prosecutor's office.
Commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session. Updates from the county EMA office and the airport board are planned at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively, while commissioners will host a public hearing on the Stuckman Tile project at 10:30 a.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
