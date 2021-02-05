• Defiance County

Commissioners meet:

Defiance County commissioners held only a light agenda during their Thursday meeting which was held in the Hicksville Village Council room.

Commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners also plan to hold bid openings on construction materials at 10 a.m., receive an update from Treasurer Vickie Myers at 10:30 a.m., discuss future solar developments at 11 a.m. and receive a legal update from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

