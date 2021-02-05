• Defiance County
Commissioners meet:
Defiance County commissioners held only a light agenda during their Thursday meeting which was held in the Hicksville Village Council room.
Commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners also plan to hold bid openings on construction materials at 10 a.m., receive an update from Treasurer Vickie Myers at 10:30 a.m., discuss future solar developments at 11 a.m. and receive a legal update from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.