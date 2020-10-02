Commissioners business:
Defiance County commissioners awarded a contract for the Parker Ditch project in Mark Township to Zenz Farms, Delta, during their Thursday meeting. The cost is $27,000.
Commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Engineer Warren Schlatter will provide his weekly update at 10 a.m. before commissioners receive an update on legal matters from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.
