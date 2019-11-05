• Defiance County
Commissioners business:
Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda Monday with Engineer Warren Schlatter providing his weekly update.
He reported that paving on Lakeshore Drive is scheduled today, while Haymaker Drive will be paved later in the week. Both are cement stabilization projects.
Prosecutor Morris Murray and his assistant, Russ Herman, also updated commissioners on pending legal matters.
Commissioners have one agenda item scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general discussion in the Hicksville Village Council chambers.
Commissioners plan to hold their annual inspection of county snow plow equipment and projects tour with the county engineer's office at 10:30 a.m. Thursday
And they are scheduled to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
