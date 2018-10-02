Defiance County

Defiance commissioners:

Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their regular Monday session.

Engineer Warren Schlatter provided his weekly update for his office and the county landfill that he manages. He informed commissioners that the contractor is planning to complete the County Road 424 shoulder widening project this year while paving is scheduled for the Watson Road bridge replacement project this week, weather permitting.

Commissioners plan to hold a study session at 10 a.m. Wednesday and meet in general session at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Hicksville Village Council chambers.

