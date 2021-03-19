* Defiance County

Commissioners business:

Defiance County commissioners received Senior Services Director Amy Francis update during their Thursday meeting.

She noted that her agency provided 4,618 meals in February, including 3,680 home-delivered meals, 400 frozen meals and 493 grab-and-go meals.

Some 158 transports were provided while 66 seniors were assisted in obtaining COVID vaccines.

Commissioners also received a monthly update from Ron Cereghin, the county's maintenance supervisor.

Commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to open bids at 10 a.m. on new landfill cell construction before receiving a legal update at 11:30 a.m. from the county prosecutor's office and discussing the proposed Mark Center solar project at 1:30 p.m. with Jenny Nicolas of Candela Renewables.

