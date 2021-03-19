* Defiance County
Commissioners business:
Defiance County commissioners received Senior Services Director Amy Francis update during their Thursday meeting.
She noted that her agency provided 4,618 meals in February, including 3,680 home-delivered meals, 400 frozen meals and 493 grab-and-go meals.
Some 158 transports were provided while 66 seniors were assisted in obtaining COVID vaccines.
Commissioners also received a monthly update from Ron Cereghin, the county's maintenance supervisor.
Commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to open bids at 10 a.m. on new landfill cell construction before receiving a legal update at 11:30 a.m. from the county prosecutor's office and discussing the proposed Mark Center solar project at 1:30 p.m. with Jenny Nicolas of Candela Renewables.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.