• Defiance County

Commissioners business:

Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting, receiving an update from county maintenance supervisor Ron Cereghin.

Commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., Treasurer Vickie Myers at 11 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

Load comments