• Defiance County

Commissioners business:

Commissioners held teleconferences or virtual meetings with their counterparts from Henry, Paulding, Williams and DeKalb, Ind., counties during their Thursday meeting. The purpose was to approve annual ditch maintenance assessments.

Commissioners also received an update from Brad Fritch, the county's wastewater operations supervisor.

Commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

They are scheduled to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

Load comments