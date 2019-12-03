• Defiance County
Commissioners business:
Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Monday meeting.
Engineer Warren Schlatter provided his weekly report for the his office and the county landfill that he manages.
Commissioners noted that they will not meet Wednesday or Thursday due to the County Commissioners Association of Ohio winter conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.