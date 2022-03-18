Defiance commissioners business:

Defiance County commissioners had a light agenda for their Thursday meeting, receiving Senior Services Director Amy Francis' monthly update. She reported that her agency provided 4,985 meals during February along with 127 transportation requests.

Commissioners will not hold their regular Monday meeting, but convene a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday and receive an update from the county's wastewater operations supervisor, Brad Fritch, at 11 a.m. Thursday following general session at 9 a.m. that day.

