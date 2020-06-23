• Defiance County
Commissioners business:
Defiance County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Monday meeting.
Engineer Warren Schlatter updated them on landfill and highway department matters. He noted that the paving contractor is working on Buckskin Road, between Flickinger and The Bend roads, and will proceed to Banner School Road, between Ohio 66 and Christy Road, thereafter.
Commissioners are scheduled to hold meetings at 9, 9:30, 9:45, 10:30 and 11 a.m. Thursday with their counterparts from several surrounding counties to discuss joint ditch maintenance.
The agenda also includes an update from Brad Fritch, county wastewater supervisor, at 10 a.m. and general session at 11:30 a.m.
Commissioners plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.