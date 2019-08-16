• Defiance County
Commissioners business:
Defiance County commissioners met Thursday for a light agenda.
While a news release concerning the meeting indicated that they held only general session, commissioners noted that they will hold a ribbon cutting for the new veterans/senior citizens pavilion at 2 p.m. Wednesday and a "Lunch on the Road" event at the county fair on Thursday.
Commissioners plan to begin their Monday meeting at 9 a.m. with general session before receiving updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., senior services director Tina Hiler at 10:30 a.m. and county economic development director Jerry Hayes at 11 a.m.
They also are scheduled to discuss downtown revitalization in Hicksville at 11:30 a.m. and sign a bond for the Stuckman lateral project at 1 p.m.
